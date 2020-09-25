Brandon’s Bushel of Blessings is one of numerous agencies that receives funding from the Norfolk Area United Way. The following is a Q&A with the organization.
Administrators: Lisa Gerdes and Jan White
What services does your agency provide and who does it generally serve? Nutritional meals for youths in Osmond and Pierce communities who do not have all their basic meals met on a daily basis because of financial constraints. Youths in kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible to receive a weekly packaged meal on Fridays from Aug. 14 to May 14 at no cost to the youth.
In what way does the United Way assist you? To provide financial support for the cost of meals ordered.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund? About 50%.
What are some new or ongoing needs that your agency is facing? Currently all needs are being met in the communities we provide for.
Share a brief anecdote about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served: Brandon’s Bushel of Blessings provides food security for families who struggle financially. The meals have helped to provide improved focus for the youths to be able to do well in school. Sometimes the most important thing in a child’s backpack isn’t school supplies, it’s food. It’s rewarding to hear feedback from teachers working with the children and seeing improvement in the classroom.
The food consists of nonperishable items that the children are able to open and serve themselves. The program is confidential and managed through the willingness of the school’s principals. The program’s longevity is an important component to overcoming food insecurity in rural communities.
Editor’s note: This is one of a series of articles highlighting agencies that receive funding from the Norfolk Area United Way.