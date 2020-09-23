Them Boone Central TeamMates chapter is one of numerous agencies that receives funding from the Norfolk Area United Way. The following is a Q&A with the chapter.
TeamMates — Boone Central Chapter
Administrators: Sarah Bird, coordinator; Angela Temme, assistant coordinator; Roger Gentrup, president
What services does your agency provide, and who does it serve?
Boone Central TeamMates gives mentees a positive role model for children in school from third grade through senior year in high school to kids and families that are interested.
In what way does the United Way assist you?
It gives funding to Boone Central TeamMates that we utilize to help us with the costs of our activities through the school year.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund?
It is about half of the dollars that Boone Central TeamMates receives in donations for the year.
What are some new and ongoing needs that your agency is facing?
We continue to need help with various events during the year such as educational field trips, mentor and mentee joint activities for relationship building in the school and in the community, TeamMates Banquet costs, scholarships, etc.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it affect your ability to serve others?
It would definitely put a strain on the Boone Central TeamMates program to be able to fund and enjoy the activities listed above that help to provide maturity, relationships and overall growth for all mentees in the TeamMates program.
Share a brief anecdote about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served.
We believe and TeamMates as an organization strongly believes that this program has helped many individuals gain the confidence and desire to further their education after high school (monetarily as well). It has given individual growth to those in the program to help them be confident and successful in their careers and lives after high school.
* * *
