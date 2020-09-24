Blessings in a Backpack

Blessings in a Backpack, Tilden, is one of numerous agencies that receives funding from the Norfolk Area United Way. The following is a Q&A with the organization.

Blessings in a Backpack, Tilden

Administrator: Christina Rutjens, program coordinator

What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve?

Our program, Blessings in a Backpack, was introduced in September 2017 at Elkhorn Valley Schools in Tilden. Last year, we provided hunger-free weekends during the school year for 28 children (preschool through 12th grade) facing food insecurity. Each week through the course of the school year, food is transported to the school and given to the teachers to distribute discreetly on Fridays.

In what way does the United Way assist you?

All funds received from the United Way are used to purchase food for our program.

What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund?

United Way covers approximately 30% of our funding.

What are some new or ongoing needs that your agency is facing?

Children are unable to provide their own basic needs, one of which is nourishment. Having proper nutrition each day is one of the most important catalysts for how a child will perform in school and other environments. We want to be able to help all students requesting assistance. With the current pandemic, we are anticipating more students possibly needing help during the school year.

If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it impact your ability to serve others?

We would continue to fund the backpacks for which we had enough funding. This past school year, we were able to sponsor backpacks for all families who requested assistance. If we receive more requests for backpacks than we can fund, we may ask the school to determine which applicants can receive the backpacks.

Share a brief anecdote about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served:

Last school year, we were providing 28 students with weekend meals. When the pandemic began and school shut down, we continued to provide weekly meals. During this time, we were providing weekend meals for approximately 35 kids. The school graciously delivered these meals to the students’ homes for us. The United Way funding was critical in helping us meet this need during uncertain times.

* * *

Editor’s note: This is one of a series of articles highlighting agencies that receive funding from the Norfolk Area United Way.

