The following is a Q&A with the Norfolk Area United Way.
Agency and its administrators: Norfolk Area United Way. Candy Allen, executive director; Eric Fossum, president; Tracey Buettner, vice president; Andy Pfeifer, treasurer; Bill Robinson, board member.
What agencies do you serve?
We serve all the agencies that give us a grant proposal. So what we do is we collect the money for the campaign and then we get to interview the agencies and see where the needs of the community are and distribute there.
We serve Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska by making sure that the funds that get donated through the United Way stay local and are used really effectively in the communities we serve.
The theme of the agencies that we generally support are in line with providing assistance through food, other financial help with rent other areas such as medical or mental health.
We’re really looking at how we can get meal services out to surrounding communities, whether that be through kids in school or adult meal programs. Mental health has been a big focus lately as well.
How are you funded?
We’re funded by the community. So we’re here asking for donations and community support so we’re able to funnel that through to us and get it to the agencies.
What are some new or ongoing needs that your agency is facing?
There’s an ongoing need, and it started back with the flood, there’s housing issues, there’s issues with food, there’s mental health services, medical services, transportation, all those things. Those haven’t changed. We anticipate they probably will increase.
We have heard from our agencies that they’ve had to spend additional time and money that they potentially don’t have to address the uniqueness of the COVID situation. Everything from spacing to protective measures.
How will the funds that you raise affect your ability to help agencies?
We have a goal of $515,000. We believe that that will give us a good start. The more we go above and beyond that would help us even at a higher level. The needs are going to be as great, or greater, and there’s going to be different, unique needs — expenditures these agencies weren’t counting on that they’re going to need some help with.
For anybody that has donated in the past, we would ask that they consider donating just a little bit more. Anyone’s who has thought about donating but was unable to, anything you can provide this year is going to benefit the community. It is really needed this year and will be appreciated.
Share a brief anecdote about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served.
I’ll speak to one of the programs we help support, which is Blessings in a Backpack. I work with the school system, I’m well in tune to the number of students who, when they’re not in school in the week, the food becomes an issue because they count on breakfast and lunch as part of their nutrition. We were able to help during the shutdown, during the week, but Blessings in a Backpack fills those gaps on the weekends. Sometimes it’s hard for a kid because they don’t want to be signaled out. But the way we do that, it’s not real visible and some good things go home to those kids. It’s very impactful.
* * *
Editor’s note: This is one of a series of articles highlighting agencies that receive funding from the Norfolk Area United Way.