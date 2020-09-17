"Sip + Create: Watercolor."

The Norfolk Arts Center hosts many community classes duirng the year including "Sip + Create: Watercolor."

The Norfolk Arts Center is one of numerous agencies that receives funding from the Norfolk Area United Way. The following is a Q&A with Denice Hansen, executive director at the arts center.

What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve? High-quality arts-centered programming from birth through adulthood. Programs include gallery exhibits, performances, community events, and educational classes and workshops.

In what way does the United Way assist you? United Way provides foundational funds that allow our education and outreach programs to exist.

What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund? United Way funds about 60% of our education and outreach programs. We work with other service organizations like The Zone and Alternatives for Success to provide arts programming for their students. We also have a Setting the Stage for Kids theater program that involves about 7,000 pre-kindergarten through 12th grade youth in a 50-mile radius of Norfolk. Many of these youth experience theater performances for the first time in their lives and would not have access to the arts without this program.

What are some new or ongoing needs your agency is facing? New needs in relation to the pandemic include reaching our community through digital programs and services that can be done at home. We are preparing at-home kits for our educational classes, a slideshow of our gallery exhibits and streaming performances.

If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it affect your ability to serve others? Without United Way funds, we would not be able to bring the high-quality level of programming that we offer. On average we impact 15,000 people in our community, and that would not be possible without United Way funds.

Share a brief story about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served: Thanks to support from the United Way this past year, we were able to offer an art therapy class to the Alternatives for Success students. Every other week, at-risk youth met with a mental health professional and artist to work on projects and have discussions. This form of therapy allows students to open up and express emotions in positive ways and gives them tools and life skills they can use outside of the classroom.

