The Arc of Norfolk is one of numerous agencies that receives funding from the Norfolk Area United Way. The following is a Q&A with the agency.
Board of directors: Steve Morton, president; Mari Abler, treasurer; Ruth Markhofer, secretary. Executive director: Kayla Walnofer
What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve? The Arc of Norfolk is celebrating its 67th year of advocating for the rights of individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. The Arc of Norfolk serves as a resource center for self-advocates and families who have questions about navigating the developmental disabilities system. We also strive to provide social and recreational events six times throughout the year. These events are imperative to the social well-being of our constituents. We often see more than 200 individuals at each event, and they look forward to these events every year. The Arc of Norfolk not only serves Norfolk but surrounding communities of Battle Creek, Bloomfield, Center, Creighton, Elgin, Hadar, Hoskins, Madison, Meadow Grove, Neligh, Norfolk, O’Neill. Osmond, Pierce, Plainview, Randolph, Stanton, Tilden, Wayne, Winside and Wisner.
In what way does the United Way assist you? The Arc of Norfolk operates under a tight budget and employs a full-time executive director. Funding from United Way helps with program expenses, administrative expenses for advocacy efforts and office occupancy.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund? About 49%.
What are some new or ongoing needs your agency is facing? The Arc of Norfolk is continuously advocating for citizens with developmental disabilities and their families by being an active advocate in attending the meetings with public education to ensure they are receiving a free and appropriate public education and with adults in navigating the developmental disabilities services through the department of health and human services. We continue to advocate as we have for the past 67 years, so that people who experience a disability are able to receive necessary supports and services to live in the community instead of costly and outdated institutions. We will continue to remain vigilant to protect all that has been built to ensure the inclusion and equality of people with developmental disabilities in our society.
COVID-19 has made it extremely difficult for us to have our in-person events. We have been unable to have our pancake dinner, Easter egg hunt and picnic, but we have plans for a drive-through event soon. We have had to turn the way of digital for meetings.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it affect your ability to serve others? Unfortunately, the harsh reality is without United Way funds, we would probably cease to exist or would be able to provide limited services.
Share a brief story about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served: The Arc of Norfolk attends meetings as an advocate at the request of self-advocates, families and guardians. A recent meeting was attended and the guardian said how “I like to have another set of eyes and ears, and another heart” to ensure that their loved ones wants and needs are met. The Arc of Norfolk is constantly working with self-advocates and families in attending meetings and advocating through various systems to ensure the necessary supports and services are available to people with developmental disabilities in our society.
* * *
Editor’s note: This is one of a series of articles highlighting agencies that receive funding from the Norfolk Area United Way.