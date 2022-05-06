Each year Midtown Health Center partners with the Norfolk Area Sculpture Walk committee to encourage those in the Norfolk area to be healthy and enjoy the sculptures in Norfolk.
“We are excited to be partnering with Midtown Health Center again this year to promote healthy living while appreciating art in the Norfolk area,” said Traci Jeffery with Visit Norfolk Area Nebraska.
Participants of the sculpture walk are encouraged to vote for their favorite sculpture. Those who vote are entered to win an Apple Watch donated by Midtown Health Center. The 2021 recipient of the Apple Watch, Laura Long, was presented her prize on Wednesday.
The mission of the Norfolk Area Sculpture Walk is to add art to Norfolk and surrounding towns that will inspire, entertain and educate participants, as well as providing additional attractions for visitors while spending time in Madison County.
Midtown Health Center encourages healthy living, and for people to participate in this year’s sculpture walk to see 15 new sculptures in the Norfolk area. Vote for your favorite sculpture online at visitnorfolkne.com/sculpture/ for a chance to win an Apple Watch.