Local schools are producing face shields to help the shortage of protection gear at Faith Regional Health Services.
Norfolk Junior High School, Norfolk Senior High School, Northeast Community College, Wayne State College and other schools in Stanton, Madison, Battle Creek and Pierce are part of a comprehensive effort with Nucor Detailing Center to create 3D-printed gear for local shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nucor Detailing Center reached out to Faith Regional about possible shortages and suggested the solution of using school 3D printers for production, said Justin Olson, a Nucor recruiter. Faith Regional responded that it needed 1,000 face shield units with 10,000 replaceable shield sheets.
Norfolk Public Schools and area schools together have 13 printers from a state grant that was received about two years ago. The printers began producing face shield parts last week, and Northeast and Wayne State joined the effort Monday.
“When we saw online that people were leveraging 3D printers and helping out, we decided to pull all 13 printers back here (at Nucor),” Olson said. “Now teachers and paras, in between lesson planning, are going in and punching holes and gluing stiffeners to the bottom of the shields.”
School staff also have been assembling 3D-printed headbands to disposable, transparent acetate sheets along with a 3D-printed bottom “stiffener” piece, Olson said.
The headband, which takes about two hours to make, is reusable while the transparent sheets are intended for a one-time use and will be disposed of after use, Olson said. Health care personnel will connect the shield to the headband as needed.
Lynnette Frey, a Northeast drafting instructor, said she has been juggling her time between teaching online and printing face shield parts.
Northeast’s printer is more specialized than the smaller public school units, so Frey is also discussing the possibility of producing ventilator parts for Faith Regional, she said.
“My printer is a beast. It’s a $35,000 machine the size of a refrigerator,” Frey said. “The printer will do some things the smaller printers won’t. We will probably also print the components for a ventilator — there are some parts where you can splice a tube so two people can be on one ventilator. That’s a 3D-printed part. There’s a lot of different options out there.”
In a Monday city press conference, Kelly Driscoll, CEO of Faith Regional, said the hospital appreciates all who have donated masks, including Nucor.
"Our nursing staff has just loved that concept completely," she said, "but if you are a health sector, we would welcome those donations (masks and related items) because we are on a strict allotment for that."
Some of the face shields have already been distributed to Norfolk facilities, Olson said. Nucor received a call Saturday asking for face shields to be delivered to St. Joseph's Rehabilitation and Care Center. About 20 to 30 of them were delivered along with 100 replaceable shields.
A man in his 70s tested positive for COVID-19 at St. Joseph’s on Saturday, according to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. The case has been deemed community spread and was Norfolk’s second confirmed case.
Gov. Pete Ricketts recognized the Northeast Nebraska schools’ efforts in a press conference Friday.
“This is a great example of local people stepping up, meeting the challenge, doing the right thing and figuring out how to solve problems,” Ricketts said. “This is how we're going to beat this virus.”