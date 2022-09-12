Lots of rainbows emerged on Saturday after a rainy morning.
People wore many colors, including the hues of the rainbow, for the Norfolk Area Pride Festival on Saturday. It’s Norfolk Area Pride’s second year putting on the festival and people from all over the state and nation attended the event at the Norfolk Arts Center.
Mo Bailey, the president of Norfolk Area Pride, said 650 attendees and 100 volunteers and vendors showed up at the festival last year.
“My goal was 250 last year,” Bailey said. “So, we were blown away, which is a great thing.”
This year, Bailey said her goal is to have at least 1,000 people show up at Norfolk Area Pride Festival.
Bailey, who kept a list of out-of-state attendees from last year, said that people come from all over to attend the festival.
“For our first-ever festival, knowing that we had 750 people on the property, tells me that there is a need for support and celebration,” Bailey said.
Many of the speakers and vendors for the festival also came from out of state.
This year’s festival featured two speakers from out of the state — Megs Pulvermacher of Minneapolis and Karen Mackey of Sioux City, Iowa. The indie rock band Pinksqueeze from Chicago also traveled to Norfolk to perform at the event. And vendors such as Queen on the Scene, a small business that makes enamel pins, traveled from outside Nebraska for the festival.
“I was (at the festival) last year and I had so much fun that I wanted to come back,” said Rachel Polan, an employee of Queen on the Scene.
However, plenty of people from Norfolk also attended and participated in the festival.
Kimberly Meyer, a musician from Northeast Nebraska, performed at the Norfolk Area Pride Festival. Several speakers and vendors from Norfolk participated as well.
Bailey said this year’s Norfolk Area Pride Festival had more than double the number of vendors from last year.
“Last year, we had about 20 vendors,” Bailey said. “This year, we have about 50 stores and resources in the community.”
Bailey said that planning and pulling off an event as large as the Norfolk Area Pride Festival takes a lot of work.
Norfolk Area Pride members and volunteers started setting up for the festival at 8 a.m. The festival had around 50 volunteers this year, Bailey said.
“(They) are showing up to make this event a success, and we couldn't do it without them,” Bailey said. “And we are incredibly thankful for all the support from the community.”
Bailey said the festival was also Norfolk Area Pride’s fundraiser for the year. Although entrance to the event was free, the proceeds from merchandise and donations go toward the organization and its involvement in the community.
Bailey said Norfolk Area Pride has programs for the community, such as a therapy voucher program that allows LGBTQ people to have free therapy sessions. The organization also has an emergency housing fund, a free clothing program for people who need clothes and more.
The Norfolk Area Pride Festival also had several sponsors for the event, but the presenting sponsor for the event was Healthy Blue.