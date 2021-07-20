2021-2022 Norfolk Area Concert Association poster

The Norfolk Area Concert Association will welcome six groups in its 2021-22 season including Yesterday & Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience; Masters of Soul; Duo Baldo; Uptown Girls; Norfolk Area Jazz Ensemble; and Crocodile Rockin'.

Come October, members of the Norfolk Area Concert Association will once again be able to fill up the seats in the Johnny Carson Theatre.

Back from a COVID-19-induced hiatus, the NACA will welcome six performing groups for the 2021-22 season, with musical acts ranging from a band of Beatles-playing brothers all the way to a local jazz ensemble. A diverse roster was one of the founding principles of the organization, said NACA executive administrator Linda Libengood, and keeping that is even more important in its comeback season.

"(The founders) wanted to see entertainment and different types of music come into the community for people throughout Northeast Nebraska," she said.

Six concerts per season was standard pre-pandemic, so Libengood is thrilled to be getting back to normal. In truth, "just having a season" is what she and the other board members are most looking forward to.

"We're just ready to fill the theater up with music again," she said. "We're just glad to be moving forward."

The six acts scheduled for this season are Yesterday & Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience on Saturday, Oct. 23; Masters of Soul on Friday, Nov. 12; Duo Baldo on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022; Uptown Girls on Friday, March 25, 2022; Norfolk Area Jazz Ensemble on Sunday, April 3, 2022; and Crocodile Rockin' on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

No individual tickets to concerts will be sold. The NACA sells memberships for the whole season, allowing entrance into all six concerts. Students can snag a membership at a reduced rate, which offers the same benefits. Memberships may be purchased online at nacaconcerts.com.

