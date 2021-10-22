The first concert in over a year by the Norfolk Area Concert Association will open Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m. at the Johnny Carson Theatre.
Yesterday & Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience is a six-piece band fronted by the McGuigan brothers, Billy, Matthew and Ryan, that pays tribute to the Beatles' greatest hits. The band members play as themselves, rather than perform impressions, and allow guests to pick which songs they perform, guaranteeing a different show every single time.
Guests requesting a song can fill out their information, including their name, favorite song and explanation of why it is their favorite on a provided card, which is then handed to the band five minutes before the start of the show. That gives them an opportunity to prepare talking points and discussions with fans as they prepare.
Linda Libengood, executive administrator of the Norfolk Area Concert Association, said 1,100 guests are expected, nearly filling up the venue capacity of 1,200. She is encouraged by the number of people still listening to and supporting that era and style of music.
"We're finding out that a lot of people are still Beatles fans," she said.
After a year of no performances because of everything being canceled because of the COVID pandemic, she expressed excitement at being back in the game.
"We're finally able to bring back entertainment to Norfolk and the surrounding areas," Libengood said. "We're just happy that everything is getting back to normal."
Tickets will be available at the door. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m.; the show will start at 7:30 p.m.