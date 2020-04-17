Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund sets up COVID-19 account

The Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund has established a COVID-19 response account in an effort to raise funds and make grants to local governmental and 501(c)(3) entities working to address the impact of the outbreak on the community, region and vulnerable community members.
Once funding is established, a committee of local volunteers will determine how funds can best be distributed to support the work of community-based organizations. Grantmaking possibilities include (but are not limited to):
— To schools to assist with technology and other needs related to remote learning.
— To schools or food banks providing assistance to families whose children rely on school programs for meals.
— To 501(c)(3) public charities that are addressing the immediate needs of economically vulnerable populations caused by lost work, closures and cancellations related to COVID-19.
— To 501(c)(3) public charities that are addressing the immediate needs of vulnerable elderly populations who may be at high risk due to COVID-19.
— To 501(c)(3) or governmental health care organizations (including hospitals and public health districts) that are addressing increased demand for medical information and support, including mental health services.
— To 501(c)(3) public charities or governmental entities that are addressing fear and confusion about the outbreak among the community's most vulnerable residents, including those with limited English language proficiency
— To 501(c)(3) public charities to focus on community resilience as recovery from the outbreak proceeds.
— To 501(c)(3) public charities to help them maintain operations as other funding sources may decline.
"Our fund provides a connection between those wanting to help by donating and the actual needs of the community," said Tracey Buettner, chairwoman of the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund, which operates as an affiliated fund of the Nebraska Community Foundation.
Funding priorities for the COVID-19 account may change as the situation evolves and the community adapts. Grants from the account will be made only to 501(c)(3) public charities and governmental entities; this includes schools and churches. Grants will not be made to individuals or for-profit businesses.
While grant funds have been directed toward the COVID-19 response, funds remain for NACFF's regular grant cycle, which will be distributed later in the year. For more information, contact NACFF coordinator Callan Collins at 402-379-9516.
* * *
How to contribute:
Contributions may be made to the COVID-19 Response Account online at: https://www.nebcommfound.org/give/norfolk-area-community-foundation-fund/