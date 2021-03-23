The Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund is accepting grant proposals for projects that aim to strengthen the Norfolk community.
Last year, the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund granted out more than $62,000 to local organizations mostly related to COVID-19 response. The grants supported local nonprofits, schools, small businesses, nursing homes, mental health organizations and many more.
New this year, there are no deadlines for submission and grant applications are being accepted year-round. Applications will be reviewed and considered as received.
The Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund restricts its support to 501(c)(3) organizations or government entities. Applicants are encouraged to consider the following guidelines, including whether the proposals:
— Will have a broad impact on the quality of life for a significant number of people.
— Involve partnerships and are funded by multiple stakeholders.
— Propose ways to address emerging community issues and needs.
— Are creative in the approach to solving problems or capturing opportunities.
— Achieve measurable outcomes/results rather than ongoing operating support.
— Support community development and growth.
— Encourage others to get involved and knit community together.
Organizations that could benefit from grant funding should complete the application found at https://bit.ly/3tLu0SB. Completed applications should be submitted to Callan Collins at nacffund@gmail.com or mailed to 609 W. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.