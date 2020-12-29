A snow emergency in Norfolk began at 8 a.m. Tuesday and will last until further notice as the National Weather Services upgraded Norfolk and several area communities to a winter storm warning just before sunrise Tuesday morning.
The area was previously under a winter weather advisory, but light snow began falling in the area after 3 a.m. Tuesday and became heavier as daybreak approached.
Snow will continue throughout the day before diminishing Tuesday evening. The forecast calls for heavy mixed precipitation, with 4 to 6 inches of snow and up to a tenth of an inch of ice. Peak intensities for snowfall are expected from mid-morning into the early afternoon.
Wind gusts between 15 to 25 mph are also expected. These factors will affect travel and may cause power outages or hazardous conditions, according to a media release from the city.
With the city’s snow emergency declaration, no parking is allowed on cul-de-sacs and emergency snow routes. Parking is allowed on the even sides of streets only in residential areas, but citizens are encouraged to park off the street if possible.
Violation of any of these regulations during a snow emergency may lead to a citation.
The winter storm sweeping through western Nebraska early Tuesday closed Interstate 80 and Interstate 76 in both directions before moving east and causing crashes there.
Multiple collisions led authorities to close I-80 from Big Springs to the Wyoming border. I-76 was closed to the Colorado border after multiple vehicles left the snow-covered road.
"Time of opening for both I-80 and I-76 is dependent on how the storm evolves," the NDOT said in a tweet. "Conditions remain hazardous & we anticipate they will remain so all day Tuesday. Please avoid travel."
Before the storm moved north and east, it left 4.4 inches of snow in North Platte, said meteorologist Bill Taylor of the National Weather Service's North Platte office.