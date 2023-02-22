LINCOLN — Dozens of people gathered in Lincoln on Tuesday for the annual Northeast Nebraska Chambers Day for an update on what’s happening in the Legislature.
Gov. Jim Pillen, who spoke at the annual event, said it was one of the largest turnouts he had seen so far for the occasion. Members of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce were in attendance, along with various other chambers from towns across Northeast Nebraska.
Pillen, who has been governor of Nebraska for about seven weeks, said if it hadn’t been for Northeast Nebraska, he wouldn’t be “standing where he is today.”
“It’s hard to find the right words,” Pillen said. “It's such an unbelievable experience. It is such an incredible privilege to be your governor.”
Pillen said his big focus right now is what is happening in the Legislature. He also provided an update on what problems he hopes to tackle as governor, such as how to spend the excess tax revenues that the state has accumulated over the years.
According to Pillen, he is planning on spending the additional funds on priorities that would return the money to taxpayers, reduce taxes and help secure education.
“We're very much a proponent of most the of the governor's proposals,” said Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “And what I really am excited about with the governor's proposals is that we might finally be able to put a fork in this tax and property tax, income tax and education issue."
Another issue that needs to be addressed in the state, Pillen said, is the workforce shortage. His answer to the problem: Fixing the state’s tax policy.
“Because if we don't fix our tax policy, we're gonna keep chasing the kids away,” Pillen said.
But Slone, who also spoke at the event, said part of the solution to the workforce shortage lies within Congress and reforming illegal immigration.
“We need people, immigrants, who have work permits and who have been vetted so that we can build our communities,” Slone said. “And we need it in the numbers of tens of thousands. It's just that simple. And Congress has to act.”
However, a lot still needs to be accomplished at the state and local levels before we can even support a growing community of workers, Slone said.
Touting the lack of affordable housing, child care services and more, Slone said that communities would need to start addressing these problems.
“The solutions are going to be in communities and building communities that are welcoming,” Slone said. “It successfully brings new people in from outside the community, not just immigrants, but people from other states.”
Norfolk has taken steps to address the workforce shortage with its Growing Together initiative, which will allow Wayne State College students to complete an apprenticeship while living downtown.
“I think it's a brilliant idea. We support it as much as we can,” said Austen Hagood, president of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce.
However, Norfolk still has issues that need to be fixed, such as the lack of available child care.
Sen. Robert Dover, who filled Congressman Mike Flood’s seat last July, said he is working to address these issues.
One solution to the child care problem may be including child care services at the Norfolk YMCA, Dover said.
“I would hope to find some funding for that. And I think there could be an opportunity for that. Because of what happened with Northern Hills (Childcare), it's kind of an emergency situation,” Dover said of the recent closing of the facility in Norfolk.
The state Legislature is about a third of the way through this year’s session, with more hot-button bills coming up in the future.
This year’s Northeast Nebraska Chambers Day also featured Sen. John Arch and Lane Carr, an administrator from the Nebraska Department of Education as speakers.
“It’s always good,” Hagood said, “to get an update from elected officials on what they're working on.”