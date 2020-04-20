Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST NEBRASKA... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON. * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 011 KNOX, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 012 CEDAR, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 015 THURSTON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 016 ANTELOPE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 017 PIERCE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 018 WAYNE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 030 BOONE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 031 MADISON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 032 STANTON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 033 CUMING AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 042 PLATTE. * WINDS...NORTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 20 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY AND BECOME DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&