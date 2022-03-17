The Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska has announced that the Norfolk Area Big Give will be Tuesday, May 24, at participating member nonprofit organizations throughout Norfolk and the surrounding area.
Online giving will be open at norfolkareabiggive.org on Monday, May 23, at 12:01 a.m. and will close on Wednesday, May 25, at 11:59 p.m. Numerous events are being planned, throughout the community.
“This will give potential donors the opportunity to give to their desired organizations the day before the Big Give — and, if a prospective donor is unable to make a gift on the day of the Big Give, they may give on the following day. However, our goal is to promote a single day of giving,” said Nick Benes, Norfolk Area Big Give marketing chairman.
Last year’s Norfolk Area Big Give was an eight-day event that ran from May 17-25, and it resulted in 32 participating organizations combining to receive 1,230 donations totaling $182,784.25. Two-thirds of the participants received at least $500 through the day of giving, and more than half (18) received at least $1,000 toward various projects benefiting their causes. The Briggs & Barrett Project led the 2021 leaderboard with $64,826, and Norfolk Catholic School came in second at $57,710.
“There were many benefits to having an eight-day giving event as we conducted last year. However, our council agreed that the momentum behind hosting the Big Give is more conducive to a one-day event that promotes all of our member nonprofits and the wonderful benefits that each organization brings to our community,” Benes said.
Profiles of each nonprofit, along with information about their mission and funding needs, will be available at norfolkareabiggive.org no sooner than Sunday, May 1. For more information about the Norfolk Area Big Give, visit the event’s website.
The Philanthropy Council was established in 2010 with a mission to create a culture of giving in Northeast Nebraska. It comprises collaborative partners from area nonprofit organizations who come together to share resources and support the mission to create a culture of giving.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information about the Philanthropy Council, visit philanthropycouncilne.org.