The Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska is back this year with the 2021 Norfolk Area Big Give — but this time, with a "big" twist.
The annual fundraising drive sets aside a day of physical giving, but it has opened up a "kickoff" week that started Monday to encourage online giving. Participants may donate online to more than 30 nonprofit organizations anytime until Tuesday, May 25, the only day of in-person giving. The kickoff week was created to provide more flexibility for donors and to give the participating nonprofits more time to advertise.
"This year, (having) an entire week of giving will allow people to give whenever they want without the time constraints of one day," said Samantha Lindahl, chair of the Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska.
Many nonprofits are hosting events Tuesday to encourage donations. Liberty Centre Services is hosting a root beer float drive, while the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is taking preorders for T-shirts. Most participants have a "free-will donation" policy, meaning donors may give whatever amount they choose, although many do have suggested donation amounts.
There are more than 30 nonprofits listed on the Big Give's website — norfolkareabiggive.org — giving people a plethora of options to which to donate.
Each nonprofit is choosing to do something different with the donations. The Norfolk Public Library will use the funds to pay for a new mural. The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department's Smile in Style program is raising money to provide oral health services to local children. The Liberty Centre will use all donations to deliver mental health services to adults in the community.
For Bev Ferguson, the director of organizational effectiveness at the Liberty Centre, the Big Give came at the perfect time. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and she is glad to participate in the event while also spreading word of how the Liberty Centre can help others.
"As we continue to increase the success of the event, people will receive life-changing services," Ferguson said. "It is inspiring to see how much our community is invested in and passionate about making this community a great place to live."
Lindahl's advice to donors on picking a charity is to look for certain causes that resonate with them. That way, they can make the "biggest impact."
"The Big Give not only helps provide donations for certain services within your nonprofit, but it creates awareness and shows causes in our community that individual donors can help play a part in," she said. "They can feel like a part of their community."