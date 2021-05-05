The Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska has announced plans for the 2021 Norfolk Area Big Give.
The 24-hour day of giving is set for Tuesday, May 25. New this year is the pre-giving online kickoff week to begin Monday, May 17. The public is invited to launch the spirit of giving by donating to the more than 30 nonprofit organizations any time online between May 17-25. Gifts may be made by visiting norfolkareabiggive.org. In-person donations will be accepted on May 25 only and may be dropped off at any of the participating nonprofits.
To further encourage the act of giving back to the community, there also will be a number of events around town during the day of May 25 to celebrate the Big Give featuring a variety of organizations with projects focusing on youth, arts and culture, health and wellness, animals, community improvement and more. A full list of events is available at the website www.norfolkareabiggive.org
A fun activity for families is to allot each family member a designated amount of money and read about the different organizations and their projects. Then, allow family members to choose where they want to donate their money. It’s a great lesson on giving locally, in addition to the nonprofits that serve our community and philanthropy in general. Because that’s really the mission of the Norfolk Area Big Give, to grow awareness of the nonprofits in the community and to grow a culture of giving.