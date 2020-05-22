The Norfolk Area Big Give raised $91,934 in total for local nonprofits during its online fundraising event on Tuesday.
The final numbers released Thursday include 605 donors, according to Tracy Speidel, Norfolk Area Big Give chairwoman.
The total is close to last year’s record of $105,096. While in-person giving stations weren’t allowed this year because of the coronavirus, several organizations still hosted no-contact events such as “forking” or “spooning” front lawns, delivering “balloon o’grams” or distributing free lunches.
The nonprofits with the most donations were:
— Sacred Heart Church of Norfolk, $41,565
— Northeast Community College Foundation, $11,020
— Read Aloud Norfolk, $5,200
— Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, $3,457
— Norfolk Arts Center, $3,210
— The Zone After School Program, $3,020
— Briggs & Barrett Project, $2,364
— Norfolk Rescue Mission, $2,095
— Camp Willow, $2,030
— Orphan Grain Train, $2,012