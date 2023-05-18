Norfolk Area Big Give kicks off today

In 2010 the Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska was formed to work with local nonprofit organizations to effect meaningful change in the lives over those in need, and to create a “culture of giving” in the region. Now, more than a decade later, those efforts continue through the Norfolk Area Big Give.
The Norfolk Area Big Give starts today and runs through Tuesday, May 23. The event provides an opportunity for Northeast Nebraskans to learn more about the nonprofit organizations that serve the community.
“This event embodies the idea that every gift can be impactful, and every person can be a part of the good that takes place here; a true community effort,” philanthropy council officials said in a statement.
Thirty-eight member agencies are participating in the Big Give, which will feature numerous events in Norfolk and the surrounding area.
Philanthropy council chairperson Libby McKay explained the motivation behind this year’s Big Give.
“The motivation behind extending the giving period was not only to allow donors more time to give and support the over 38 area nonprofits that are participating, but also to give those nonprofits more opportunities to host events and promote each other,” McKay said. “Our nonprofits are all committed to creating a culture of giving, which includes supporting each other.”
During the event, for a minimum donation of just $5 to any one of the 38 Big Give agencies, participants can send a personalized message to anyone within the Norfolk city limits. Each message will be delivered with your choice of a brownie, Rice Krispie treat, rock or potato, according to the Big Give website.
For a list of Big Give events or to make a donation online, visit norfolkareabiggive.org.