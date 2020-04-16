Norfolk, area airports to receive funding

Seventy-one Nebraska airports — including airports in Norfolk and Northeast and North Central Nebraska — will receive a total of nearly $65 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration as airports deal with a steep drop in air travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport grant program. The bulk of the funds will go toward Eppley Airfield in Omaha ($32.8 million) and Kearney Regional Airport ($16.8 million).
Airports can use the funds for capital expenditures, operating expenses and airport debt payments.
Also above the $1 million mark are Lincoln Airport ($5.6 million), North Platte Regional Airport ($3.8 million), Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island ($2.6 million) and Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff ($1 million).
Norfolk Regional Airport will receive $69,000. Other grant amounts for Northeast and North Central Nebraska include:
— $30,000: Columbus, O’Neill, Pender, Tekamah, Valentine and Wayne.
— $20,000: Ainsworth, Albion, Atkinson, Bassett, Burwell, Creighton, David City, Hartington, Neligh and Scribner.
In Omaha, Steve McCoy, director of air service and business development for the Omaha Airport Authority, told the World-Herald News Service the funds would be used to help cover debt payments, as well as costs of runway and terminal maintenance and airport operations.
“Right now our continued focus is to keep the airport open and available for customers,” McCoy said. “When the stimulus funds start to come in, it will start to provide stability for the longer-term impacts of COVID-19.”
McCoy said Eppley typically sees 6,900 departures a day in April; that number has fallen to 263 a day amid the outbreak. He said similar decreases are being seen at airports across the country.