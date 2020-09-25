The Bissell Pet Foundation is teaming up with 160 shelter partners in 33 states to reduce adoption fees and find forever homes during Empty the Shelters event starting Thursday, Oct. 1, and running through Sunday, Oct. 4.
Residents have the opportunity to save a life by choosing adoption or making a contribution to the Empty the Shelters fund at www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters-donations.
The Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska in Norfolk will be among those participating.
This will be the sixth Empty the Shelters event this year. Those who give to Empty the Shelters are assured that 100% of their contribution will help a shelter pet find a forever home.
“BPF is happy to host Empty the Shelters events as our budget allows because we know it works for our shelter partners and the pets in their care,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation. “By sponsoring adoption fees during ETS, we make it a win-win for everyone involved.”
All animals included in the Empty the Shelters promotion will be microchipped and spayed/neutered to prevent further pet homelessness. BPF also will honor foster-to-adopt cases that begin Oct. 1-4 and are finalized up to one week after the event.
Since the program’s inception in 2016, the event has helped 40,550 shelter pets find homes.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To see animals that are available for adoption, visit the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska’s website at www.animalshelternn.org/