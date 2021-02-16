The extreme cold that hit the Midwest is causing more planned power outages for customers with the Nebraska Public Power District, which is part of the Southwest Power Pool.
Mark C. Becker, supervisor for corporate media and media services for NPPD, said the Southwest Power Pool declared emergency action levels were in place, which could result in “coordinated interruption of service” or more commonly called “rolling blackouts.”
Norfolk experienced a rolling blackout just after 7 a.m. Tuesday. Power was lost beyond the 30 minutes by a downed power line on Madison Avenue and wasn’t fully restored until nearly 9 a.m.
West Point appears to have been one of the first that was affected. Its blackout lasted about 30 minutes over part of the noon hour on Monday.
Along with Norfolk, Newman Grove, Howells, Clarkson, Leigh, Creston, portions of Columbus, Pierce, Neligh and Stanton were among towns without power Tuesday.
Regardless, these communities and others could get another rolling blackout later Tuesday or Wednesday or get their first.
“It could happen again at any time,” Becker said Tuesday morning. “The things is, they (Southwest Power Pool) have to have so much megawatt load for a certain period of time. We’re trying to keep it to 30 minutes or so and it could go around again. We don’t want to put someone down for six hours and would rather spread it around.”
Becker said the problem continues to be that the demand for power is greater than the supply. Part of the problem is there is so much extreme cold over so much of the country, he said.
Besides Nebraska, the extreme cold in the Dakotas, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Iowa, Minnesota and other places are causing the high power usage.
Most of Texas has its own power pool and faces the same problem. The same situation is happening for the MISO power pool from roughly the Mississippi River east to Ohio.
Part of what’s driving higher demand is how far south into the midsection of the country the jet steam is reaching with lower temperatures.
About 30 of the nation’s 50 states are seeing temperatures sharply below normal. Some, like Texas and Oklahoma, are seeing once-in-a-generation drops, including temperatures in the teens along the Mexican border and below-zero temperatures in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
Temperatures in Texas and Oklahoma matter because they’re among the region’s largest producers of natural gas, which is used to make electricity and in people’s furnaces. Those states are typically warm enough that they don’t need as much natural gas for heating as other states in the pool.
The cold snap has turned utilities in Texas and Oklahoma into customers competing for natural gas, and it has made extracting natural gas more difficult in places like the Texas Panhandle. That raises prices on limited supplies.
Another factor is decreased production of wind power throughout the 17 states, including Nebraska, where OPPD said the utility was getting about 100 megawatts of wind power instead of its usual 1,000 because of a lack of wind.
Wholesale and retail customers of Nebraska Public Power District were first asked Sunday afternoon to take steps to conserve energy because of low temperatures.
Then the Southwest Power Pool exceeded its allotted amount of power, prompting the decision to begin the rolling blackouts.
Becker said “a number of them” began at 12:15 p.m. Monday, with residents in West Point the first to report to the Daily News they were without power.
“There could be others in the future,” he said. “We’re done for now, but it could happen again.”
Also, the Stanton County Public Power District — whose wholesale provider is NPPD — also notified customers on Facebook that outages will be rotated every 30 minutes and could affect customers at any time with no notice.
The Omaha Public Power District and the Lincoln Electrical System are faced with the same situation. They are powering off as well in rotations.
The 17-state Southwest Power Pool, of which Nebraska utilities are members, announced at midday Monday that its members, stretching from North Dakota to Texas, were using more power than the combined utilities were producing and had tapped as much as they could from available reserve supplies. Texas was the first state to start the rolling blackouts. Millions there were without power.
“In our history as a grid operator, this is an unprecedented event and marks the first time SPP has ever had to call for controlled interruptions of service,” said Lanny Nickell, SPP’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “
Electric utilities serving Nebraska’s Dixon and Custer counties have been warned to prepare for possible rolling blackouts. Dixon County Sheriff Don Taylor said in a press release that people should keep their cellphones charged, as the blackouts could affect landline telephones.
Local utilities in the regional power pool have little say when the pool tells them to use less power. When that happens, OPPD officials said power is shut off to part of their grid. OPPD said it would try to rotate any outages, so no single part of the city bears the brunt of the outages.
Becker said the best thing people can do to help is conserve electrical usage as much as they can.
The situation is expected to be in effect for roughly the next 48 hours or until conditions get warmer.
Black Hills Energy also recommends efficiency to minimize impact of prolonged frigid conditions. Black Hills Energy officials said they are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the impact on homes and businesses is minimized.
“To date, our system has performed as intended. We have worked to ensure homes stay warm, but we need your help,” said Kevin Jarosz, vice president of operations for Black Hills Energy in Nebraska on Monday afternoon. “There are steps you can take today to minimize the financial burden and reduce increased energy use generated by these frigid temperatures.”
Here are some tips to keep your family warm while the demand for energy is so high:
— Hold off on doing chores. Doing laundry or washing dishes can use energy to heat the water and your dryer. If you can, only wash full loads using cold water, air dry your clothes or, even better, wait until the extreme cold weather passes to complete these activities.
— Check your furnace filter. Make sure it’s clean and properly installed facing the correct direction.
— Make sure your furnace vent, gas fireplace vent and tankless/conventional water heater vents are free from any obstructions or debris.
— Adjust your humidity. A well-humidified house at 68 degrees is as comfortable as a dry house at 75 degrees.
— Use kitchen, bath and other ventilating fans only as needed. In just one hour, these fans can exhaust a house full of warmed air.
— Reduce hot water usage. Use low-flow faucets and shower heads and take short showers instead of baths. Set the temperature on your water heater to 120 degrees or put it on the “warm” setting.
Furnaces matter to peak electricity usage, even if they use natural gas, because the blowers that distribute the heat from burning natural gas rank among the home appliances that use the most power, utility officials said. Washing machines, dryers and dishwashers use a lot, too, which is why officials recommend people wait a day or two before washing their next loads.
