Norfolk and area hospitals scored well in a new ranking of U.S. hospitals by the Lown Institute, a Massachusetts-based nonpartisan think tank.
The Lown Institute Hospitals Index compared nearly 3,300 hospitals nationwide on 42 performance indicators to help hospitals better serve and support their communities.
Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk was ranked second in the state behind CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha. Boone County Health Center in Albion ranked third overall.
The measures fall under three categories:
— Civic leadership, which assesses a commitment to equity, inclusion and community health.
— Value of care, which measures use of unnecessary services. Boone County Health Center topped the state rankings in this category, and Providence Medical Center in Wayne ranked third.
— Patient outcomes, which evaluates patient outcomes, safety and satisfaction. Faith Regional ranked third in this category.
“At a time when communities are relying on them like never before, hospitals must rethink what it means to be great,” said Vikas Saini, M.D., president of the Lown Institute. “COVID-19 highlights how hospitals are essential community partners for anyone in need. To be great, however, a hospital cannot only provide care that’s high in quality. It must also deliver value and advance equality. Our index is designed to help them do just that.”
Based on the index measures, Nebraska's top 10 hospitals are:
1. CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, Omaha
2. Faith Regional Health Services, Norfolk
3. Boone County Health Center, Albion
4. CHI Health Immanuel, Omaha
5. Methodist Hospital, Omaha
6. Methodist Fremont Health, Fremont
7. CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Lincoln
8. CHI Health Midlands, Papillion
9. The Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha
10. Regional West Medical Center, Scottsbluff
The Lown Index results are available at LownHospitalsIndex.org where people can compare hospitals based on location, hospital type and metric. It is also the data source for the Washington Monthly’s “Best Hospitals for America” issue, released simultaneously.
The Index uses data from a wide variety of sources, including the 100% Medicare claims datasets (MEDPAR and outpatient); Internal Revenue Service pulled from Community Benefit Insight database; Healthcare Cost Report Information System administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; Securities and Exchange Commission filings; public records; Bureau of Labor Statistics; and other databases.
Founded in 1973 by Nobel Peace Prize winner Bernard Lown, MD, developer of the defibrillator and cardioverter, the Lown Institute focuses on health care issues such as medical overuse and underuse, health equity, and cost of care.