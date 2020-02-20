Four local agencies recently received more than $100,000 in grants for recycling education, playground surfacing and a scrap tire cleanup.
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy awarded just over $6 million to 161 projects around Nebraska for similar types of projects. Christ Lutheran School, Helping Hands Child Care, Keep Norfolk Beautiful and Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (NRD) were among the recipients.
“There were many outstanding applications submitted,” said Jim Macy, director of the department, in a media release. “These grants will assist many important local efforts to promote litter and waste reduction and help handle the costs of proper disposal of many materials, such as household hazardous waste and scrap tires.”
Christ Lutheran School received $19,735 as a reimbursement for 50 percent of the cost of rubber mulch for a new playground, principal Drew Urban said. The K-8 school finished the playground last spring.
“(Before the grant) we were a little short and have been waiting for those funds to pay off the playground,” Urban said. “That was a big chunk of money, and we needed to pay it off. We still have to pay off a little more, but it helped a lot.”
John Roberts, a Christ Lutheran Church member and parent, helped write the grant application for the school. The grant is part of a state incentive program that helps fund the reuse of scrap tire rubber, he said.
Helping Hands Child Care is associated with Christ Lutheran and received $3,850 in grant funds for half the cost of rubber mulch for a new playground on its property as well.
The daycare built a playground in 2017 and the money will help with reimbursement, said Chad Bryant, director of Helping Hands.
“This is a nice, safe product you can lay in a thick layer over the playground,” Bryant said. “It’s one of the better options for cleanliness and safety.”
Keep Norfolk Beautiful, an organization focused on recycling and keeping Norfolk clean, received $34,144 for public education programs.
The grant will fund the promotion of litter prevention, recycling and education of proper waste handling habits in local schools and organizations.
Keep Norfolk Beautiful has been receiving this grant for decades, director Dawn Miller said. The money will fund a year’s worth of education until she can apply again next year.
The Lower Elkhorn NRD, partnered with the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District and Nebraska Loess Hills RC&D Council, received $92,105 for a scrap tire cleanup.
The 625-ton scrap tire cleanup will be offered to 10 counties, including Burt, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Stanton, Thurston and Washington.
Madison County isn’t included because it’s too far out of the Papio-Missouri River NRD’s service area. The Papio-Missouri River NRD partners with the Lower Elkhorn NRD every other year for the scrap tire grant because there are a few border Lower Elkhorn counties that are always included, said Deb Ward, program assistant for the Papio-Missouri River NRD.
“Norfolk hasn’t had a tire cleanup in many years because it's a much larger population base,” Ward said. “If we go over volume, we have to pay for that ourselves.”
Want to learn more?
Community members may contact Ward at 402-374-1920 ext. 3 for more questions about the cleanup.