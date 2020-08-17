Norfolk’s only nonprofit after-school program will open on schedule to serve students even if operations have to be adapted because of COVID-19.
The Zone, which reopens Tuesday for the school year, will be implementing limitations to its services but plans to follow the Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) district when it comes to health protocols, said Donna Neeman, executive director.
“Depending on what the school’s phase is, we will follow them with masks, take students temperatures coming in and have them use hand sanitizer throughout the building,” Neeman said. “We would be closed to the overall population of students but open for one-on-one tutoring by appointment if NPS went remote.”
The Zone, located at 228 Braasch Ave., served about 225 total seventh through 12th grade students before the pandemic, Neeman said. The majority of the students are from NPS.
After school buildings closed, the after-school facility wasn’t able to open its doors to students until July. It then reopened with about 15 students as the need for its programming is lower in the summer.
“We really tried to focus this summer on mental well-being and them being socialized back together, because they went from March to July without interacting with other people,” Neeman said. “We wanted to make sure their anxiety was down and that they could socialize in a safe way.”
Staff and volunteers will wear masks, she said, and social distancing also will be implemented.
The program became a nonprofit in 2011 and is a crucial service for Norfolk youths, said Alexis Larsen, youth coordinator and food program specialist.
“I feel like one of the basic needs not being met is supervision, especially nowadays, with parents working two jobs and even our kids work,” Larsen said. “They don’t get a lot of support or supervision, so I think it's important we provide a safe place these kids can be at.”
Larsen has been working at The Zone for seven years and has watched it grow, she said. It used to be housed in a small building downtown that could hold only about 20 students at a time.
Instead of offering just recreation for after-school hours, The Zone also provides food, tutoring and one-on-one mentoring with each student for free.
The only requirement for students coming to The Zone is for them to meet with a staff mentor at least twice a month, Neeman said.
One of the major downfalls of the upcoming school year is The Zone might have to limit how many students it can serve to follow health guidelines, Neeman said.
“Out of the 225 students, on average we get 40 to 60 kids at a time,” Neeman said. “So we’re thinking that we will limit it to 45 students at the building at the time with the school’s phases and we will only open the building for students who went to school that day.”
Neeman said these guidelines would seek to limit the risk of COVID-19 at The Zone’s building. If students are exposed in the building while not wearing a mask, they will be required to quarantine for 14 days before returning.
Neeman’s biggest concern is a volunteer shortage, she said. Right now not many people are thinking about volunteering, but people are needed to supervise students so staff members can take others aside for mentoring.
Students interested in coming to The Zone can simply show up at the building and fill out paperwork, Neeman said. The program is open from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
“I think as time goes on, especially with the virus, these kids don’t really recognize how much they love The Zone until they can’t have it,” Larsen said. “But I think just having a place open for the kids, even if it's not the same, is beneficial for them. It gives them a place to stay that is safe and warm — anything is better than nothing.”