Norfolk has new cameras on traffic signals at two intersections.
And for those who like to run red lights and are concerned Norfolk is joining other cities where they are used to capture violators, it is not for that purpose.
Steven Rames, Norfolk public works director, said the cameras have several purposes, but the primary purpose is for pedestrian safety.
The cameras are at First Street and Benjamin Avenue near the Norfolk Middle School and First Street and Norfolk Avenue downtown. They are the only locations where they are being used now, Rames said.
The cameras are able to detect if someone is in the crosswalk and then are wired and have the technology to keep the light red for traffic that otherwise would be going across. It makes it safer for pedestrians who might not be able to get across the street in a timely fashion.
Rames said Norfolk does not have any red light cameras. If the city ever used those, signs would need to be posted in the area to notify drivers that they were in use, he said.
The two intersections with the new cameras also have the technology so that emergency vehicles such as fire trucks can make them turn green.
Rames said most of Norfolk’s intersections now have pre-emptive systems where ultrasonic flashing lights from emergency vehicles pre-empt the signal and keep the signal green for the emergency vehicles.
When Norfolk initially installed the pre-emptive systems a couple of decades ago, some people mistakenly thought the small cylinder that takes the ultrasonic flashing light was a red light camera.
Rames said another use for the two new cameras is to count traffic.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has cameras all over the state, including Norfolk, that count vehicle traffic.
North 13th Street and Benjamin Avenue, for example, had an average of more than 11,000 vehicles per day in 2021. South 13th Street and Omaha Avenue had 18,840 vehicles on average per day in 2021.
The city also has traffic count cameras. Sometimes the number of vehicles varies considerably at the same intersection, depending on the street at the intersection.
On First Street and Norfolk Avenue downtown, the average number of vehicles on First Street per day in 2021 north of Norfolk Avenue was 10,056 and 12,710 south of Norfolk Avenue. The average number of vehicles per day on Norfolk Avenue west of First Street was 6,595 in 2021 and 11,355 per day east of First Street in 2021.
The reason for the discrepancy is because people can make left or right turns or go straight.