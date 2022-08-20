Whether a person has been a lifelong Norfolkan or recently moved here, Norfolk 101: Citizens Academy offers a chance to see how city government works.
Get a close-up look at the city’s snow plows, take a peek inside a city jail and hear the latest from the mayor. Norfolk 101 offers residents of Norfolk an opportunity to learn things about the city they might not have known before.
“Norfolk 101 is a great way for citizens to get a behind-the-scenes look at city management and operations. We encourage anyone interested in our city’s growth and progress to participate,” Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said.
During Norfolk 101, participants meet with city managers who will give overviews of their divisions, including tours offered at many city facility locations.
A limit of 18 people may participate in the program that will be every Tuesday evening, beginning Sept. 20, for seven weeks from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A meeting with city council members is planned for the eighth week.
Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Forms and schedules are available at the city administration building at 309 N. Fifth St. Applications must be submitted by Friday, Sept. 9. They are also available online at https://norfolkne.gov/government/departments/communications-office/norfolk-101-citizens-academy.html. Completed applications may be mailed to Norfolk 101, City of Norfolk, 309 N. Fifth St., Norfolk, NE 68701, or emailed to nstevenson@norfolkne.gov. There is no fee to participate in the program.