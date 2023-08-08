Whether people have lived in Norfolk all their life or recently moved here, they can learn all there is to know about their hometown through the Norfolk 101: Citizens Academy.
The citizens academy program gives residents a chance to see how city government works. Applications for the program — which will begin in September — are now being accepted.
Participants in the program get a close-up look at the city’s snow plows, take a peek inside a city jail and learn what happens to wastewater. Norfolk 101 offers residents of the community an opportunity to learn information about the city they might not have known before.
“This program offers an educational behind-the-scenes look at the operations of several city departments. It’s a great opportunity to learn more about your community, how it works and how you can engage to help make it better,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.
During Norfolk 101, participants meet with city managers who will give an overview of their divisions, including tours offered at many city facility locations.
A limit of 18 people may participate in the program, which will take place every Tuesday for eight weeks from 6 to 9 p.m. with the program culminating in a graduation recognition at a city council meeting.
Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Forms and schedules are available at the city administration building at 309 N. Fifth St.
Applications must be submitted by Friday, Sept. 1. They are also available online at https://norfolkne.gov/government/departments/communications-office/norfolk-101-citizens-academy.html.
Completed applications may be mailed to Norfolk 101, City of Norfolk, 309 N. Fifth St., Norfolk, NE 68701, or may be emailed to nstevenson@norfolkne.gov. There is no fee to participate in the program.
The first 18 who have signed up for the program will be notified the week of Sept. 4. Questions about the program may be directed to Nick Stevenson, Norfolk communications manager, at 402-844-2034.