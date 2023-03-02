The Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Club will celebrate 100 years of service this month.
The celebration will be at the Norfolk Country Club on Thursday, March 23, with a social gathering taking place at 5:30 p.m. and dinner starting at 6 p.m. This event will be an opportunity to celebrate a century of Kiwanians gathering as a club to serve the children of Norfolk.
The group’s charter began on March 21, 1923, and as it marks its milestone anniversary, it continues to “Serve the Children of the World.”
The Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Club holds only one fundraiser, the annual Kiwanis Peanut Day the first Wednesday in October. According to a press release from the organization, Peanut Day raises more than $20,000, which is used to support youths in the Norfolk community in a variety of ways and is then invested right back into the community.
Kiwanis is a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time. Whether it’s rolling up their sleeves or donating money, Kiwanians make transformative changes in communities around the world, according to the press release.
Being passionate about making a difference and helping kids grow and succeed is at the heart of everything Kiwanis stands for. They believe their neighborhoods and the world are best served when people of all ages and different backgrounds work together to share their time and talents.
The 100-year anniversary celebration is open to past, present or future members. There is a cost to attend. RSVPs are requested no later than Thursday, March 16.
To RSVP for this event or find out more about the Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Club, contact Angie Stenger at norfolknoonkiwanis@gmail.com.