The Norfolk Area Big Give is coming at a time when local nonprofits need it most.
The fundraising event, which is entering its fifth year, will be completely online on Tuesday, May 19, because of COVID-19.
It’s important to support Norfolk’s nonprofits now more than ever, said Samantha Lindahl, chair of the Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska, a host of the annual event.
“During this pandemic, the nonprofits are the ones who have contributed to staying open,” Lindahl said. “They are essential employers in the community. This brings the community together and supports the nonprofits — that is the most important message.”
People can donate online to almost 40 Norfolk nonprofits for a 24-hour period on Tuesday at www.norfolkareabiggive.org. Donations also may be made before the event in person by visiting the nonprofit or giving a check to someone associated with the organization.
Donations made in person also count toward the nonprofit’s fundraising total on the day of Norfolk Area Big Give.
In previous years, organizations have hosted giving stations where residents can donate in person, but because of social distancing guidelines, the Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska moved the event online.
Because of the move to a virtual event, Lindahl said it would be hard to surpass last year’s record of $105,096. But she hopes this year won’t be too much different if enough people spread the word, she said.
Some nonprofits are hosting events to help increase fundraising, said Tracy Speidel, Norfolk Area Big Give chair.
“The people who have done events have gotten pretty creative to raise money for their nonprofit,” she said. “There are even a lot of good ones that are no-contact.”
Some of the events include “balloon o’grams” from Behavioral Health Specialists. A balloon with a note and candy will be delivered to a loved one on May 19 for $10. The Orphan Grain Train will be distributing free sack meals during the lunch hour, and the Norfolk Arts Center is even “forking” or “spooning” lawns for donations.
People may visit www.norfolkareabiggive.org/events to learn more. Other organizations that are hosting events on May 19 are:
— Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, Carry Out for a Cause with District Table and Tap, all day
— Bright Horizons, “stay well” bags to be delivered all day, pre-order up to 4 p.m.
— Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund, Chalk Your Walk, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
— Camp Willow, virtual horse drawing, all day
Denice Hansen, the Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska’s marketing chair, said in a media release that many Norfolk nonprofits are having dramatic financial losses during the pandemic.
“No matter the size, every donation offers community members the chance to make a real difference,” she said. “We need to work together to get through this.”