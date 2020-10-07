OMAHA — At a time when demand for vital nonprofit services is growing and organizations have been affected because of COVID-19, the 14th annual Nonprofit Summit of the Midlands will is going virtual this year.
The event — slated for Thursday and Friday, Nov. 12-13, will provide those who work and volunteer in the nonprofit sector the opportunity to connect, collaborate and move “Forward Together.”
“Forward Together” is the theme of this year’s Summit, hosted by the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands and D.A. Davidson. The summit will connect nonprofits of all missions and sizes with ideas, best practices and educational resources in the nonprofit sector. The event will feature breakout sessions and workshops on a variety of nonprofit topics including equity, inclusion, human resources and engaging stakeholders in the virtual environment. In addition, there will be a public health update.
NAM’s Catalyst Award, which will recognize a leader or organization that has made an impact in the nonprofit community, also will be announced during the virtual conference.
The keynote speaker for this year’s summit is Leslie Crutchfield, an author and executive director of Business for Impact at Georgetown University. The core value of Business for Impact is that companies can be a powerful force for good in the sector.
Crutchfield previously was managing director at Ashoka, a global venture fund for social entrepreneurs, and co-founded a national nonprofit social enterprise in her 20s. Her latest book, “How Change Happens: Why Some Movements Succeed While Others Don’t,” explores how groups that are inspired by major causes can take effective action.
The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands is a state association that represents more than 650 nonprofit organizations in Nebraska and southwest Iowa. NAM strengthens the collective voice, leadership and capacity of nonprofits, enriching the quality of community life throughout the region.
Registration is now available at nonprofitam.org/Summit2020.