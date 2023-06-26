Entering its seventh year, the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for the 2023 inductees, as well as the “emerging business” award.
In 2017, the Daily News and First National Bank of Omaha in Norfolk (FNBO) created the hall of fame in recognition of the many Norfolk and area businesses that deserve to be honored for their longevity, their commitment to their employees and their involvement in civic and charitable affairs.
Each year, two businesses are inducted into the hall — one from Norfolk and one from outside of Norfolk.
In 2017, the inaugural inductees were Appeara of Norfolk and Husker Ag of Plainview. The following year, Lou’s Thrifty Way of Norfolk and Bluebird Nursery of Clarkson were inducted. The 2019 inductees were Norfolk Iron & Metal of Norfolk and Blackburn Manufacturing of Neligh, followed by Dinkel Implement of Norfolk and Farmers Pride of Battle Creek in 2020. The 2021 inductees were Norfolk Specialties of Norfolk and Shamrock Nursery of O’Neill. Last year’s inductees were Authier Miller Pape Eyecare Center and Jerry’s Hilltop of Randolph.
The “emerging business” award also has been presented five times, going to Mama’s and Nana’s Cafe in Neligh in 2017, Real Estate Solutions Team of Norfolk in 2018, Johnnie Byrd Brewing Co. of Wayne in 2019, Real Living Advantage Real Estate of Norfolk in 2020 and Right At Home in 2021. Last year’s honoree was District Table & Tap of Norfolk.
This award goes to a business in existence for five or fewer years. The idea is to provide encouragement to young business owners or new firms as they go about making their mark in the Norfolk area.
Nomination forms for both the hall of fame and the “emerging business” award are available at the Daily News, at FNBO in Norfolk, as well as online here. Nominations may be mailed or dropped off at the Daily News or FNBO in Norfolk, and they also may be emailed to halloffame@norfolkdailynews.com. Questions about the nomination process may be directed to Ashley Gracey at the Daily News, 402-371-1020 or agracey@norfolkdailynews.com.
The deadline for nominations is Saturday, Aug. 12.
A selection committee will make the final decision among nominees, with the honorees to be announced in September.
Each of the honorees will be featured prominently on the front page of an edition of the Daily News, which will be matted and framed and presented to them.
A more traditional-style plaque has been created with the new honorees added to it each year. That plaque is on display at the Daily News.