It is time once again for Green Leaf Award nominations to be submitted to the Norfolk Tree Advisory Board. The Green Leaf Award is presented annually to a business and resident in Norfolk for their landscape efforts and accomplishments.
This year will mark the 11th year that the City of Norfolk Tree Advisory Board has awarded the Green Leaf Award for exceptional landscaping.
The winners of both the residential and business Green Leaf Award will be chosen according to what can be seen from the street, or “curb appeal.” Landscaping not visible from the street is not a factor in choosing an award winner. Landscaping must incorporate trees in some way.
Those wanting to nominate a resident or business must email a photo and letter of recommendation about the nominee to Trentee Bush at trentee@northeast.edu or drop the nomination off at the City of Norfolk Administration Office, 309 N. Fifth St.
Deadline for nominations is Tuesday, Aug. 1. Awards will be presented to the winners at the Monday, Oct. 2, city council meeting.
Past winners of the Green Leaf Award include Women’s Health of Northeast Nebraska (2011); Sunset Plaza Mall (2012); Stratton, Delay, Doele, Carlson & Buettner (2013); Faith Regional Health Services (2014); Northeast Community College and Bob and Nancy Boe (2015); Deets HomeStore and Marsha Eckert (2016); McDonald’s on Riverside Boulevard and Dennis Collins (2017); and Immaculata Monastery and Ron and Carol Krutsinger (2018); Raising Cane’s and Jay and Brenda Fleecs (2019); U.S. Bank Memorial and Paul and Sally Splittgerber (2020); Nebraska Extension in Madison County, Carol Severa, and Scott and Donna Andrew (2021). There were no awards presented last year.