Nominations are being sought for the individuals who will be honored as the 2022 Norfolk Area Persons of the Year.
Like the past three years, there will be two awards: One for someone living or working in Norfolk and another for an area resident outside of Norfolk.
The submission of nominations begins this week for the recognition program sponsored by the Daily News and Elkhorn Valley Bank. More details may be found on an advertisement in today’s edition of the Daily News on page 16 or at www.norfolkdailynews.com.
The award is designed to honor individuals who have made Norfolk and the area a better place over the past 12 months. The goal of the recognition program is that the recipients will serve as an inspiration for others.
Last year’s recipients were Kelli Wacker, director of the Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center in Norfolk, and the late Darin Koepke of Hadar for the actions he took during a shooting at an Agrex grain facility in October 2021.
Nominations, accepted through Monday, Dec. 5, involve nothing more than a letter of recommendation detailing why the person being nominated is worthy of recognition.
Nominations may be dropped off or mailed to either the Daily News or any Elkhorn Valley Bank branch. They also may be emailed to personoftheyear@norfolkdailynews.com. Those with questions may contact Ashley Gracey at the Daily News at 402-371-1020 or agracey@norfolkdailynews.com.
Like previous winners, the 2022 recipients of the Norfolk Area Person of the Year award will be featured in the Daily News in late December.
In addition to Wacker and Koepke, past winners have been:
— Gina Uhing, Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department health director, and Jami Jo Thompson, Norfolk Public Schools superintendent, for their leadership roles during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.
— Melissa West for her work with the Briggs & Barrett Project and Jim Leifeld, a longtime community leader and businessman in Petersburg, in 2019.
— Randy Hagedorn for his work on the expansion of the Norfolk Family YMCA in 2018.
— Emily Afrank for spearheading the efforts to create Embrace Park in Norfolk in 2017.
— Sue Fuchtman for her leadership of the city during eight years as Norfolk’s mayor.
— Dirk Petersen for pushing for improved highways in Norfolk and the region.
After this year’s winners are announced, a reception will take place for the recipients to receive a matted and framed copy of the front page of the Daily News in which they were featured.
But for deserving individuals to be considered for recognition, they need to be nominated first. So, if you have a deserving someone in mind, now’s your chance to submit a nomination.