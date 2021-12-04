EMERSON — An investigation into the possible presence of a weapon at school took place on Friday at Emerson-Hubbard Junior-Senior High School.

Chuck Chinn, Emerson’s chief of police, said the Emerson Police Department was dispatched at about 12:30 p.m. Friday to the school building after a call was made concerning a rumor that a student had brought a weapon to school.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and Chinn responded to the call, but upon investigation, authorities found there was no weapon brought to the school and at no time were the students or staff in immediate danger, Chinn said.

“I want to assure everyone that we take these calls very seriously,” Chinn said.

Chinn expressed his thanks to the school’s principal and staff for their cooperation and assistance in the matter, as well as the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance.

