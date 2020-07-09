WISNER — Another summer event has fallen victim to COVID-19.
Officials with Thunder by the River in Wisner announced this week that the truck and tractor pull would not take place in 2020 and that its 15th anniversary celebration would be pushed to 2021.
“We are looking forward to changing a few things to make the pull even better for our fans,” officials for the event said on the Thunder by the River website.
The city council’s fear of the risk of visitors from out of town bringing COVID-19 into the Wisner community for the pull was cited as the reason for the event’s cancellation.
“With that being said, we are going to regroup, do some changes and make 2021 pull the best pull ever,” officials said. “Not only will 2021 now be our new 15th year, it will be Wisner's 150th anniversary.”
Next year’s event has been set for Aug. 20-21, 2021.