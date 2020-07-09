Thunder by the River

RICK BEHRENDT of Ravenna competes with his tractor, Wampuscat, during a past "Thunder by the River" in Wisner. This year's pull has been canceled.

 Norfolk Daily News file photo

WISNER — Another summer event has fallen victim to COVID-19.

Officials with Thunder by the River in Wisner announced this week that the truck and tractor pull would not take place in 2020 and that its 15th anniversary celebration would be pushed to 2021.

“We are looking forward to changing a few things to make the pull even better for our fans,” officials for the event said on the Thunder by the River website.

The city council’s fear of the risk of visitors from out of town bringing COVID-19 into the Wisner community for the pull was cited as the reason for the event’s cancellation.

“With that being said, we are going to regroup, do some changes and make 2021 pull the best pull ever,” officials said. “Not only will 2021 now be our new 15th year, it will be Wisner's 150th anniversary.”

Next year’s event has been set for Aug. 20-21, 2021.

Tags

In other news

Parades, close-ups with Mickey out as Disney World reopens

Parades, close-ups with Mickey out as Disney World reopens

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Forget about up-close “meet-and-greet” sessions with Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck when Walt Disney World parks reopen. There will be no firework shows or parades — those would draw too many people together — and both visitors and employees will be getting temperature chec…

Schools or bars? Opening classrooms may mean hard choices

Schools or bars? Opening classrooms may mean hard choices

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — President Donald Trump insists that schools reopen this fall. Many parents, educators, doctors and economists want the same thing. But getting children back to school safely could mean keeping high-risk spots like bars and gyms closed.

+3
Learning a big part of 4-H rabbit, poultry shows

Learning a big part of 4-H rabbit, poultry shows

This year’s Madison County Fair continued Wednesday with the 4-H rabbit show in the morning and poultry show in the afternoon, and an important takeaway from Wednesday’s shows was the educational experience.