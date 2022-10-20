A USDA farm webinar earlier this month examined farm income in the current economy dealing with inflation.
It all boils down to this: Nebraska farm income for 2022 amounts to $8 billion, which is quite similar to 2021. For the current year, there is a $4.7 billion increase in crop and livestock production receipts, but there also is a price tag of a $3.2 billion increase in production expenses. The report added there is also a decline of government payments at $900 million.
The report was completed by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability and the University of Missouri’s Rural and Farm Finance Policy Analysis Center (RaFF).
Although farm income nationwide shows an increase of 6% because of increases in dairy and poultry, Nebraska farm income remained steady even with an increase in livestock receipts.
“The current projections for 2022 could prove to be overly optimistic as harvest yields are assessed and the full impacts of drought are better estimated,” said Brad Lubben, an Extension policy specialist at UNL and the Nebraska author involved in the report.
Other key points in the report include:
— Crop receipts are expected to increase $2.3 billion not due to yield because of the effects of the drought but because of strong commodity prices. These prices are influenced by the decreased exports from Ukraine and weather conditions worldwide, which affected production.
— Livestock receipts are expected to increase as well by $2.4 billion in 2022, as cattle and calf receipts are up by $2.2 billion over 2021 and hogs and pigs increased by $53 million. Add to that a projected $200 million in dairy, poultry and eggs, which shows the farm economy is strong.
— On the flip side of the balance sheet, feed expenses are expected to rise by $1.2 billion from 2020 to 2022. Fuel and oil expense increased $200 million and couple that with export restriction changes, higher natural gas prices and production disruptions that caused record fertilizer prices, expenses were up much to farmers’ dismay.
— Other indicators noted include crop prices are expected to stay the same for 2023 although there may be a slight decline. Prices for wheat may exceed $9/bushel, with corn topping $6/bushel and soybean prices may be more than $14/bushel. Fuel prices will probably remain the same although still higher than 2021.
— Meat production will remain the same in 2022 and 2023 as in 2021 despite increased feed costs. It is expected drought conditions will cause producers to send cows to slaughter early, which will lead to fewer cows and higher prices in the marketplace in the future.
— Consumer demand for meat in the marketplace is still strong. The number of cattle and calves in early 2022 was 50,000 head fewer than 2021, and numbers show there is another inventory decrease of 388,000 expected by January 2023.
The report projects in 2023, there will be a decline in receipts that will be larger than the decline in expenses, indicating a decline in net farm income.
The report was produced using an economic model developed by RaFF at the University of Missouri, plugging the current USDA farm income data into the model.
It is a key tool for producers and decision-makers in the industry to use when examining changes in Nebraska’s agricultural production expenses and receipts. The impact of rural farmers’ and communities’ incomes needs to be considered when developing new programs and policies.