Stanton rollover

A SILVER SEDAN was totaled in a rollover accident north of Stanton Monday morning.

 Courtesy photo

A one-vehicle accident early Monday morning near Stanton left four occupants relatively unscathed.

Just before 2 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated a one-vehicle rollover accident on Ridge Road, about 2 miles north of Stanton, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release.

The accident occurred when a northbound car driven by 29-year-old Andris Castillo-Machado of Stanton left the roadway and rolled several times into a field. Castillo-Machado and three other adults were treated at the scene by Stanton Rescue but declined medical transport, Unger said.

It was unclear if seatbelts were in use, and the vehicle is a total loss, according to the sheriff. Speed is considered a contributing factor. Castillo-Machado was cited for having no operator’s license.

