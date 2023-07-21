Nobody was injured after a helicopter crashed into a bean field Friday morning northwest of Clarkson.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said that a Stanton County power company was called to a rural area about 4 or 5 miles northwest of Clarkson after receiving a report of an outage. The power company located a downed power line in the area and a helicopter in a field nearby.
The sheriff’s office responded to the scene and found the helicopter to have severe damage to its shaft, but the helicopter’s pilot was not located, Unger said. Authorities then began a search for the pilot.
Through further investigation, the sheriff’s office was able to determine that the pilot and a co-worker who had been driving a vehicle left the scene and did not notify emergency personnel of the incident. The occupant of the helicopter was not injured, Unger said, and the two workers left for Valley, where their base is located.
It was determined by officials that the helicopter was being used to spray crops in the area when it struck a power line along 570th Avenue and flew into a nearby bean field, Unger said.
Unger said that a thermal drone were being used to search the area until the sheriff’s office received notice that the pilot was uninjured and left the scene.
Clarkson Rescue had been requested for standby, according to the sheriff. Stanton County Emergency Management also responded to the scene.
The sheriff said it would take “quite a bit of effort” to remove the helicopter from the field.
The original story was posted at 11:45 a.m. A new story was replaced with additional information at 12:20 p.m.