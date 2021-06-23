Norfolk Public Schools released an updated draft of its return-to-school plan Tuesday, discontinuing or decreasing multiple COVID-19 protocols that were created last summer in the midst of the pandemic.
The plan sets guidelines for the 2021-22 school year and will be reviewed at least every six months, or if new COVID-19 protocols are announced.
The district’s return-to-school committee — consisting of 35 administrators, teachers and NPS parents — created the 17-page plan, which includes different policies for social distancing, masks, illness, sanitation, screening and more.
NPS parents are encouraged to review the plan and give feedback via an online survey on the district’s website. The public also may comment about the new protocols during the board of education meeting on Thursday, June 24, at noon. Board members will then vote to accept or reject the plan.
The guidelines are based on “COVID incidences” in the community and information from health officials. It also meets the American Rescue Plan requirements for the district to receive federal funding.
The plan states that “positive cases within Norfolk Public Schools have been minuscule in the last few months” and if transmission levels increase, it might be revised.
Key changes
Face masks will be encouraged for staff and students who aren’t vaccinated. The district also may make masks a requirement within a specific building if COVID-19 cases rise.
Social distancing of 3 feet between students will be practiced “to the greatest extent possible.” The rationale is based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We don’t really have the evidence that 6 feet is required in order to maintain low spread,” said Greta Massetti, leader of the CDC Interventions Task Force, who is quoted in the plan.
The district will follow its normal sick policy, which requires that students and staff stay home if they are sick and they have to be fever-free without medication for 24 hours before returning.
Contact tracing, isolation and quarantine protocols will be discontinued, following the same guidelines as the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.
“A confirmed positive individual following the isolation guidelines of 10 days past symptom onset is now a function of personal responsibility, as there are no isolation regulations around COVID-19 in Nebraska,” the health department said in the plan.
If students and staff members are exposed or has COVID-19 symptoms, they will be encouraged to stay home and get tested.
There will no longer be symptom checks to enter buildings, but the district might require screenings if cases rise. According to the health department, 518,899 symptom checks were performed during the last school year within NPS, with only five students found exhibiting COVID symptoms.
High-touch surfaces will be cleaned at least daily. Shared equipment and supplies will be sanitized between uses. The district also will increase ventilation by maximizing HVAC systems and circulating outdoor air.
Water fountains will be reopened and meals will still be pre-packaged, with no self-serve options available.
Student accommodations
The plan said students with underlying health conditions may participate in remote learning if the school receives medical documentation. If the district learning format needs to be changed to hybrid or remote, students with disabilities may be prioritized for in-person learning.
NPS will return to regular curriculum, but administrators have developed a transition plan for all grades, which includes on-site and virtual interventions and services for students, along with tutoring.
“If COVID cases rise significantly and we are required to close a school, every effort will be made to provide these services virtually,” the plan said. “All special education services will be provided according to students’ IEPs (individual education plans), and families will be provided with access to free meals.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
Those interested in reviewing the plan and taking the survey may visit both on the district’s website at norfolkpublicschools.org. The public also may attend the board of education’s next meeting in the central administration office at 512 Phillip Ave.