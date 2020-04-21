O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department reported that it didn’t have any positive COVID-19 tests on Friday when it conducted sample testing in O’Neill and Bloomfield for the NCDHD district.
With assistance from the Nebraska National Guard, about 100 people were tested, according to information shared Saturday by the district.
“Because of all the hard work and diligence our community members are exercising with social distancing practices and following the directed health measures,” Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator for North Central, said in a press release, “we are pleased to report zero confirmed COVID-19 results from the testing event.”
With an uptick in positive cases in areas such as Norfolk, Dakota City and Grand Island, the department is encouraging its district community members to continue to practice social distancing, follow the directed health measures, shop local, wear face coverings in public and remain with your nuclear family.
“NCDHD would like to stress that the testing that was completed during the event was a snapshot sample. This doesn’t mean that community members did not already have COVID-19. Further, these patrons could get COVID-19 in the future,” according to the release.
Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce and Rock are included in the North Central District.
No results were available Tuesday morning from testing conducted on Saturday in Norfolk. That testing was conducted by the Nebraska National Guard and Elkhorn Logan Public Valley Health Department, which includes Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt counties.
North Central said it wants to remind district residents that to follow to Keep Nebraska Healthy directives issued by Gov. Pete Ricketts. They are:
— Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the 10-person limit.
— Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.
— Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you.
— Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. And no playgrounds.
— Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities.
— Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.