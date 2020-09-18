No plate shortage

Unlike some parts of the state, there is no shortage of license plates in Madison County.
The Hall County Treasurer’s Office was out of passenger license plates for about a week, the Grand Island Independent reported. This shortage was caused by a lack of aluminum and an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
This hasn’t affected Madison or other area counties so far, though.
Madison County Treasurer Donna Primrose said it has seemed to take longer to get new plates, though.
“We did go a few days being short on mobile home plates,” she said.
If the treasurer’s office did run out of plates, licensing would cease, Primrose said.
“If we don’t have the plates here, we won’t be licensing vehicles,” she said. “I hope that doesn’t happen.”
Neither the Stanton County nor Pierce County treasurers have had a shortage in license plates this year, either, they said.