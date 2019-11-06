SNYDER — A town hall meeting Tuesday night at the Snyder Auditorium included plans for mail delivery following the lock down of the Snyder Post Office a week ago as the building was ruled unsafe.
“At this time we are not in the process of closing post offices,” said Dawn Bayer, manager of post office operations from Lincoln.
The post office closed last Wednesday afternoon. Parts of the ceiling have fallen.
Bayer explained the old building has moisture issues. When old ceiling parts fall, they usually come down in chunks and have gone through the drop ceiling tiles.
“The landlord is given an opportunity to respond,” Bayer said. “If the landlord decides to repair, we give him time to repair, then have it inspected and reoccupy and resume just like before. It could take two to three years.”
West Point has a rural route two miles away. Snyder mail processing is done in Norfolk while Scribner is processed in Omaha. The Dodge post office is too small.
“We don’t know what the landlord is going to do. When we were told to leave the building, we moved to West Point,” Bayer said.
Mail can be picked up at West Point. West Point Post Master Steve Johnson has ordered Collection Box Units and Snyder box holders will retain their post office box addresses.
Outgoing mail deposited in the boxes in front of the post office will go with the truck driver at 1 p.m. daily.
“We will wait for the landlord. Once we know the landlord’s intent, the community can then decide accordingly,” Bayer said.
Neighborhood Delivery Collection Box Units, with 16 boxes, could be installed in concrete pads around the village.
In the meantime, Steve Johnson will serve as the contact person.