Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Daily News will not be published Thursday.
Features normally found in a Thursday edition are either included in today’s newspaper or will be in Friday’s Daily News.
Thursday’s comic strips and crossword puzzle, for example, are found on page 14 in today’s Daily News, and the Thursday Celebrations page is included in today’s edition. The weekly Agriculture page may be found in Friday’s paper.
The Daily News hopes its readers and advertisers have a happy Thanksgiving.