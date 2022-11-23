Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Daily News will not be published Thursday.

Features normally found in a Thursday edition are either included in today’s newspaper or will be in Friday’s Daily News.

Thursday’s comic strips and crossword puzzle, for example, are found on page 14 in today’s Daily News, and the Thursday Celebrations page is included in today’s edition. The weekly Agriculture page may be found in Friday’s paper.

The Daily News hopes its readers and advertisers have a happy Thanksgiving.

Tags

In other news

Widener named vice president at Northeast Community College

Widener named vice president at Northeast Community College

Northeast Community College has named Charlene Widener as its new vice president of educational services. She comes to Northeast from North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) in Mason City, where she serves as vice president of academic affairs and student learning.

Troopers to spend Thanksgiving on the road

Troopers to spend Thanksgiving on the road

The holiday season kicks off with one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, and Nebraska state troopers will be working to keep motorists safe over Thanksgiving weekend.

Made in Nebraska store

Made in Nebraska store

Store owner Bonita Lederer of Pierce is shown in the Nebraska Created store, which is at the Sunset Plaza this year. 

No-cost Narcan now available at area locations

No-cost Narcan now available at area locations

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health is teaming up with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association, and Region 4 Behavioral Health System for a statewide project that will distribute free Narcan nasal spray kits at the following locations: