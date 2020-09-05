NDN logo

Because of the Labor Day holiday, the Daily News will not be published Monday.

Features normally found in a Monday edition of the newspaper will either be included in Tuesday’s Daily News or may be found in today’s edition.

Monday’s comic strips and Sudoku puzzle, for example, can be found today’s paper, but the weekly birth announcements, the adult coloring feature and the Celebrations page will be in Tuesday’s edition.

The Daily News extends holiday greetings to all of its readers and advertisers.

