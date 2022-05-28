Because of the Memorial Day holiday, the Daily News will not be published Monday.

Features normally found in a Monday edition of the newspaper are either included in Saturday’s Daily News or will be included in the Tuesday edition. Monday’s comic strips, for example, are included in Saturday's Daily News.

The Daily News hopes its readers and advertisers take time to reflect upon the meaning of the holiday while also paying tribute to those men and women who have served — or are serving — in the U.S. armed forces.

