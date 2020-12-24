Because of the Christmas holiday, the Daily News will not be published Friday.

Features normally found in a Friday edition will either be included in Saturday’s Daily News or included in today’s newspaper. Two sets of comics and crossword puzzles can be found on page 13, in addition to a bonus Sudoku puzzle on page 10. The weekly Faith page, for example, is included in today’s Daily News, while the weekly Youth page will be found in Saturday’s newspaper.

The Daily News extends a wish for a merry and blessed Christmas to all of its readers and advertisers.

Tags

In other news

3 deaths reported in North Central district

3 deaths reported in North Central district

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) announced Thursday morning that it had been made aware of 59 new COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting on Monday. Knox County had the most new cases with 26, followed by Holt County with 16 cases and Pierce Coun…

No paper on holiday

Because of the Christmas holiday, the Daily News will not be published Friday.