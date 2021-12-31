...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 AM Saturday to
midnight CST Saturday night. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from
9 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow will reduce visibility and
create treacherous travel conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&